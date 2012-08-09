BANGKOK, Aug 9 Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly higher on Thursday, with Indonesia being led higher
by banking shares and Thailand extending gains for a fourth
session amid renewed appetite for refinery shares on hopes of an
earnings recovery in the second half.
Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.99 percent, led by
a 3.8 percent rise in top lender Bank Mandiri Tbk.
Thai SET index gained 0.3 percent as refiners, including
Thai Oil and Esso, jumped on strong volumes.
Singapore markets were closed for a public holiday.
The Philippine index slid 0.98 percent, erasing a
modest gain of 0.5 percent on Wednesday as investors cashed in
gains in the rallying market. It has risen 20.2 percent so far
this year, and is Southeast Asia's second-best performer.
Ayala Land Inc, the Philippines' biggest property
developer, dropped 5 percent, wiping out a three-day gain of 8.5
percent following the company's release of strong six-month net
profit.
"There will be a shortage in terms of market-moving news,
going forward, after the earnings reporting season. I guess it
was a perfect time to take some profits off the table," said
analyst Jose Vistan of AB Capital Securities Inc in Manila.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore -- -- --
Kuala Lumpur 1642.52 1635.92 +0.40
Bangkok 1217.70 1214.13 +0.29
Jakarta 4131.17 4090.71 +0.99
Manila 5256.61 5308.67 -0.98
Ho Chi Minh 426.98 423.57 +0.81
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore -- 2646.35 --
Kuala Lumpur 1642.52 1530.73 +7.30
Bangkok 1217.70 1025.32 +18.76
Jakarta 4131.17 3821.99 +8.09
Manila 5256.61 4371.96 +20.23
Ho Chi Minh 426.98 351.55 +21.46
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore -- --
Kuala Lumpur 123,888,600 133,050,257
Bangkok 5,745,657 3,979,109
Jakarta 2,552,446,000 2,435,743,250
Manila 39,358 94,732
Ho Chi Minh 43,064 39,947