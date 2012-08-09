BANGKOK, Aug 9 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Thursday, with Indonesia being led higher by banking shares and Thailand extending gains for a fourth session amid renewed appetite for refinery shares on hopes of an earnings recovery in the second half.

Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.99 percent, led by a 3.8 percent rise in top lender Bank Mandiri Tbk. Thai SET index gained 0.3 percent as refiners, including Thai Oil and Esso, jumped on strong volumes.

Singapore markets were closed for a public holiday.

The Philippine index slid 0.98 percent, erasing a modest gain of 0.5 percent on Wednesday as investors cashed in gains in the rallying market. It has risen 20.2 percent so far this year, and is Southeast Asia's second-best performer.

Ayala Land Inc, the Philippines' biggest property developer, dropped 5 percent, wiping out a three-day gain of 8.5 percent following the company's release of strong six-month net profit.

"There will be a shortage in terms of market-moving news, going forward, after the earnings reporting season. I guess it was a perfect time to take some profits off the table," said analyst Jose Vistan of AB Capital Securities Inc in Manila.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore -- -- -- Kuala Lumpur 1642.52 1635.92 +0.40 Bangkok 1217.70 1214.13 +0.29 Jakarta 4131.17 4090.71 +0.99 Manila 5256.61 5308.67 -0.98 Ho Chi Minh 426.98 423.57 +0.81 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore -- 2646.35 -- Kuala Lumpur 1642.52 1530.73 +7.30 Bangkok 1217.70 1025.32 +18.76 Jakarta 4131.17 3821.99 +8.09 Manila 5256.61 4371.96 +20.23 Ho Chi Minh 426.98 351.55 +21.46 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore -- -- Kuala Lumpur 123,888,600 133,050,257 Bangkok 5,745,657 3,979,109 Jakarta 2,552,446,000 2,435,743,250 Manila 39,358 94,732 Ho Chi Minh 43,064 39,947