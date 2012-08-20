BANGKOK, Aug 20 Stocks in Thailand posted modest
gains after a range-bound session on Monday, led higher by
energy-related stocks such as PTT Pcl as higher global
oil prices bolstered sentiment, while Vietnam gained amid demand
for banking shares.
The benchmark SET index ended up 0.4 percent,
erasing a combined 0.24 percent loss in the past two sessions.
Top energy firm PTT led the pack, rising 0.9 percent.
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index extended
its gains for a sixth session to finish up 0.9 percent at
437.28, the highest close since May 25.
Shares of Vietnamese army-run lender, Military Commercial
Joint Stock Bank gained 2.1 percent. Vietnam's central
bank has allowed the lender to increase lending to 25 percent in
2012, from the earlier limit of 17 percent.
Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines were
closed for market holidays.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore -- 3062.11 --
Kuala Lumpur -- 1649.79 --
Bangkok 1229.00 1223.91 +0.42
Jakarta -- 4160.51 --
Manila -- 5206.81 --
Ho Chi Minh 437.28 433.45 +0.88
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore -- 2646.35 +15.71
Kuala Lumpur -- 1530.73 +7.78
Bangkok 1229.00 1025.32 +19.87
Jakarta -- 3821.99 +8.86
Manila -- 4371.96 +19.10
Ho Chi Minh 437.28 351.55 +24.39
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Bangkok 3,255,652 4,221,343
Ho Chi Minh 41,499 39,349