BANGKOK, Aug 21 Stocks in Singapore and Thailand edged up in light volume on Tuesday, led by large caps such as Singapore Telecommunications Ltd and Krung Thai Bank Pcl, as investors looked for dividend-yielding stocks. Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.12 percent on resuming trade after a market holiday. Singapore Telecommunications rose 1.8 percent. Thai SET index extended its gains for a second day to end 0.27 percent higher. Thailand's second-biggest lender Krung Thai Bank advanced 3 percent. The bank has announced an interim dividend of 0.36 baht and the stock will trade ex-dividend on August 28. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index dropped 4.67 percent, halting a six-day rising streak. Asia Commercial Bank plunged 7 percent after news reports that its founder was taken into custody for wrongdoings in business. The news dampened sentiment in other Vietnamese banking stocks, which mostly ended the day lower. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3065.77 3062.11 +0.12 Kuala Lumpur -- 1649.79 -- Bangkok 1232.29 1229.00 +0.27 Jakarta -- 4160.51 -- Manila -- 5206.81 -- Ho Chi Minh 416.84 437.28 -4.67 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3065.77 2646.35 +15.85 Kuala Lumpur -- 1530.73 +7.78 Bangkok 1232.29 1025.32 +20.19 Jakarta -- 3821.99 +8.86 Manila -- 4371.96 +19.10 Ho Chi Minh 416.84 351.55 +18.57 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 219,900,000 294,410,883 Bangkok 4,250,737 4,211,143 Ho Chi Minh 70,056 39,666 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)