BANGKOK, Aug 22 Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly lower on Wednesday, with Singapore edging down to
the lowest close in three weeks while Vietnam extended losses
for a second day, pointing to further weakness ahead amid
concerns about the bank sector's arrest.
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index fell 1.6
percent in strong volume, ending at 410.23, the lowest close
since July 12. It dropped 4.67 percent on Tuesday, the biggest
daily loss since late 2008.
Shares in Vietnamese banks fell further on Wednesday after
the arrest of a high-profile Vietnamese banker, who could be
jailed for up to two years, according to a newspaper run by the
police ministry.
The news spurred credit fears and would keep the market
range-bound in the near term, brokers said.
"Everything has changed briefly after news emerged of the
arrest of Nguyen Duc Kien, multi-millionaire founder of Asia
Commercial Bank. Investors have become worried and
defensive," said Quach Manh Hao, deputy director of Military
Bank Securities Co.
The Philippines fell 1.1 percent to a one-month
closing low. Manila reopened after a market holiday since
Monday. Bucking the trend, Malaysia edged up 0.15
percent on resuming trade after a market holiday.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Duy Vu in Hanoi; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3049.47 3065.77 -0.53
Kuala Lumpur 1652.25 1649.79 +0.15
Bangkok 1234.14 1232.29 +0.15
Jakarta -- 4160.51 --
Manila 5152.15 5206.81 -1.05
Ho Chi Minh 410.23 416.84 -1.59
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3049.47 2646.35 +15.23
Kuala Lumpur 1652.25 1530.73 +7.94
Bangkok 1234.14 1025.32 +20.37
Jakarta -- 3821.99 +8.86
Manila 5152.15 4371.96 +17.85
Ho Chi Minh 410.23 351.55 +16.69
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 244,472,700 295,159,420
Kuala Lumpur 141,840,800 131,475,977
Bangkok 4,843,720 4,234,600
Manila 64,839 65,833
Ho Chi Minh 74,162 41,004