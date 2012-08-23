CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps most since Sept as energy, bank stocks weigh
* All TSX's 10 main groups retreat in sharpest fall since Sept 13
BANGKOK, Aug 23 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended flat to slightly higher in light trade on Thursday, propped up by hopes of stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve while Vietnam fell for a third session amid credit fears spurred by the arrest of a banking tycoon. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index dropped 4.2 percent to 392.82, the lowest close since Feb.1. It lost a combined 10.5 percent since Tuesday, following news of the arrest of Nguyen Duc Kien, a founder of Asia Commercial Bank, trimming the index's gain this year to 11.7 percent. Indonesia's benchmark pared early gains but ended up 0.05 percent, the highest close since May 7. Jakarta reopened on Thursday after a market holiday that started last Friday. Thailand's SET index edged up 0.3 percent, hovering near a 2012-high, led by a 2.52 percent gain in telecom shares . All five Thai telecom service firms tracked by Thomson Reuters Starmine reported April-June quarter earnings broadly in line with analyst expectations. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3056.37 3049.47 +0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1651.61 1652.25 -0.04 Bangkok 1237.64 1234.14 +0.28 Jakarta 4162.66 4160.51 +0.05 Manila 5202.84 5152.15 +0.98 Ho Chi Minh 392.82 410.23 -4.24 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3056.37 2646.35 +15.49 Kuala Lumpur 1651.61 1530.73 +7.90 Bangkok 1237.64 1025.32 +20.71 Jakarta 4162.66 3821.99 +8.91 Manila 5202.84 4371.96 +19.00 Ho Chi Minh 392.82 351.55 +11.74 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 349,607,200 296,995,897 Kuala Lumpur 93,529,700 133,131,350 Bangkok 4,231,158 4,305,573 Jakarta 2,430,868,000 2,376,082,617 Manila 51,336 63,741 Ho Chi Minh 38,827 42,757 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Major global stock markets lost ground on Friday as investors scaled back bets U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would promote faster economic growth and instead favored perceived safer assets such as bonds and gold.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.