BANGKOK, Aug 31 Stocks in Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines edged higher in subdued session on Friday, ending August with their first decline in two months as weak exports data kept market investors cautious about the global economic impact on domestic growth. For the month, Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.4 percent, easing after the previous two months' 9.3 percent rise. Jakarta's Composite Index lost 2 percent, halting a two-month gain for a combined 7.9 percent. The Philippine index was down 2.1 percent in August, against a 4.2 gain in June and July. Volatile Vietnamese shares fared the worst in the month following last week's arrests of executives of Asia Commercial Bank that have worried investors over risks in the banking system. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index posted a monthly loss of 4.5 percent, its worst since May. For Asian Companies click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3025.46 3011.82 +0.45 Kuala Lumpur -- 1646.11 -- Bangkok 1227.48 1214.55 +1.06 Jakarta 4060.33 4025.58 +0.86 Manila 5196.19 5149.31 +0.91 Ho Chi Minh 396.02 397.25 -0.31 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3025.46 2646.35 +14.33 Kuala Lumpur -- 1530.73 +7.54 Bangkok 1227.48 1025.32 +19.72 Jakarta 4060.33 3821.99 +6.24 Manila 5196.19 4371.96 +18.85 Ho Chi Minh 396.02 351.55 +12.65 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 321,996,200 294,318,643 Bangkok 3,544,505 4,237,640 Jakarta 3,095,612,000 4,737,205,017 Manila 45,531 62,712 Ho Chi Minh 33,353 41,896 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)