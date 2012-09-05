BANGKOK, Sept 5 Southeast Asian stock markets
were lower on Wednesday, with Singapore ending at a six-week low
and Malaysia falling to a four-week closing low, as investors
cut risk asset exposure ahead of a European Central Bank meeting
and a U.S. jobs report.
Singapore's Straits Times Index fell for a third
session, finishing 0.5 percent lower at 2,995.90, the lowest
since July 25. Malaysia's main index slid 0.8 percent to
1,641.01, the lowest close since Aug. 8, halting a three-day
rise.
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index fell 0.8
percent, reversing Tuesday's 1.5 percent gain, amid
broadly-based sell-offs following the detention of the former
chairman of the troubled Vietnam National Shipping Lines
(Vinalines), analysts said.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 2995.90 3011.55 -0.52
Kuala Lumpur 1641.01 1654.11 -0.79
Bangkok 1233.84 1236.31 -0.20
Jakarta 4075.35 4105.25 -0.73
Manila 5150.81 5175.87 -0.48
Ho Chi Minh 398.92 402.08 -0.79
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 2995.90 2646.35 +13.21
Kuala Lumpur 1641.01 1530.73 +7.20
Bangkok 1233.84 1025.32 +20.34
Jakarta 4075.35 3821.99 +6.63
Manila 5150.81 4371.96 +17.81
Ho Chi Minh 398.92 351.55 +13.47
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 231,301,900 288,767,923
Kuala Lumpur 155,651,500 129,501,337
Bangkok 3,948,699 4,154,108
Jakarta 3,229,325,000 4,804,304,750
Manila 56,973 60,175
Ho Chi Minh 45,705 39,876
