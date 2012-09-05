BANGKOK, Sept 5 Southeast Asian stock markets were lower on Wednesday, with Singapore ending at a six-week low and Malaysia falling to a four-week closing low, as investors cut risk asset exposure ahead of a European Central Bank meeting and a U.S. jobs report. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell for a third session, finishing 0.5 percent lower at 2,995.90, the lowest since July 25. Malaysia's main index slid 0.8 percent to 1,641.01, the lowest close since Aug. 8, halting a three-day rise. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index fell 0.8 percent, reversing Tuesday's 1.5 percent gain, amid broadly-based sell-offs following the detention of the former chairman of the troubled Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines), analysts said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2995.90 3011.55 -0.52 Kuala Lumpur 1641.01 1654.11 -0.79 Bangkok 1233.84 1236.31 -0.20 Jakarta 4075.35 4105.25 -0.73 Manila 5150.81 5175.87 -0.48 Ho Chi Minh 398.92 402.08 -0.79 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2995.90 2646.35 +13.21 Kuala Lumpur 1641.01 1530.73 +7.20 Bangkok 1233.84 1025.32 +20.34 Jakarta 4075.35 3821.99 +6.63 Manila 5150.81 4371.96 +17.81 Ho Chi Minh 398.92 351.55 +13.47 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 231,301,900 288,767,923 Kuala Lumpur 155,651,500 129,501,337 Bangkok 3,948,699 4,154,108 Jakarta 3,229,325,000 4,804,304,750 Manila 56,973 60,175 Ho Chi Minh 45,705 39,876 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)