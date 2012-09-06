BANGKOK, Sept 6 Malaysian shares fell to a two-month low on Thursday, led by index heavyweights such as CIMB Group Holdings and Axiata Group, as traders turned cautious after a recent report by rating agency Standard & Poor's. Malaysia's main index lost 1.4 percent, its biggest one-day fall since mid-May, ending at 1,617.99. The fall followed Wednesday's 0.8 percent decline, trimming its gain since the start of this year to 5.7 percent, the smallest in Southeast Asia. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell for a fourth session, finishing 0.2 percent lower at 2,989.26, the lowest close since July 23. The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index fell 1.4 percent to a one-week closing low of 393.41. Stocks in Indonesia and Thailand bucked the trend amid selective buying in banking stocks. Among actively traded stocks, Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose 2.1 percent and Kasikornbank gained 2.6 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2989.26 2995.90 -0.22 Kuala Lumpur 1617.99 1641.01 -1.40 Bangkok 1243.92 1233.84 +0.82 Jakarta 4102.86 4075.35 +0.67 Manila 5150.11 5150.81 -0.01 Ho Chi Minh 393.41 398.92 -1.38 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2989.26 2646.35 +12.96 Kuala Lumpur 1617.99 1530.73 +5.70 Bangkok 1243.92 1025.32 +21.32 Jakarta 4102.86 3821.99 +7.35 Manila 5150.11 4371.96 +17.80 Ho Chi Minh 393.41 351.55 +11.91 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 186,804,100 -- Kuala Lumpur 189,605,800 -- Bangkok 5,117,237 -- Jakarta 3,279,116,000 -- Manila 44,399 -- Ho Chi Minh 33,447 -- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)