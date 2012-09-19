BANGKOK, Sept 19 Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly higher on Wednesday as the Bank of Japan's easing
monetary policy announcement helped lift sentiment and a strong
global oil market triggered bargain hunting in recently-battered
commodity shares.
Thailand's benchmark SET index was the region's best
performer on the day, rising 1 percent to its highest close
since June 1996. Among the actively traded stocks, refiner IRPC
jumped 4.2 percent on good earnings outlook, traders
said.
Jakarta's Composite Index gained 0.5 percent on
profit-taking. Coal miners led among the gainers with Harum
Energy up 3.2 percent and Bumi Resources
adding 4.8 percent.
Bucking the trend, the Philippines' benchmark index
fell for a second session, edging down 0.3 percent. However, it
is still up 21.6 percent so far this year, the region's second
best performer.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 414.10 410.74 +0.82
Singapore 3075.63 3067.98 +0.25
Kuala Lumpur 1646.11 1640.33 +0.35
Bangkok 1285.46 1272.86 +0.99
Jakarta 4244.71 4223.89 +0.49
Manila 5317.03 5331.13 -0.26
Ho Chi Minh 394.55 394.51 +0.01
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 414.10 346.30 +19.58
Singapore 3075.63 2646.35 +16.22
Kuala Lumpur 1646.11 1530.73 +7.54
Bangkok 1285.46 1025.32 +25.37
Jakarta 4244.71 3821.99 +11.06
Manila 5317.03 4371.96 +21.62
Ho Chi Minh 394.55 351.55 +12.23
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 386,157,600 310,179,903
Kuala Lumpur 183,136,100 148,811,740
Bangkok 6,901,555 4,954,959
Jakarta 3,817,934,000 5,141,256,917
Manila 96,032 63,951
Ho Chi Minh 44,837 42,090
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)