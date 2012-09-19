BANGKOK, Sept 19 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Wednesday as the Bank of Japan's easing monetary policy announcement helped lift sentiment and a strong global oil market triggered bargain hunting in recently-battered commodity shares. Thailand's benchmark SET index was the region's best performer on the day, rising 1 percent to its highest close since June 1996. Among the actively traded stocks, refiner IRPC jumped 4.2 percent on good earnings outlook, traders said. Jakarta's Composite Index gained 0.5 percent on profit-taking. Coal miners led among the gainers with Harum Energy up 3.2 percent and Bumi Resources adding 4.8 percent. Bucking the trend, the Philippines' benchmark index fell for a second session, edging down 0.3 percent. However, it is still up 21.6 percent so far this year, the region's second best performer. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 414.10 410.74 +0.82 Singapore 3075.63 3067.98 +0.25 Kuala Lumpur 1646.11 1640.33 +0.35 Bangkok 1285.46 1272.86 +0.99 Jakarta 4244.71 4223.89 +0.49 Manila 5317.03 5331.13 -0.26 Ho Chi Minh 394.55 394.51 +0.01 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 414.10 346.30 +19.58 Singapore 3075.63 2646.35 +16.22 Kuala Lumpur 1646.11 1530.73 +7.54 Bangkok 1285.46 1025.32 +25.37 Jakarta 4244.71 3821.99 +11.06 Manila 5317.03 4371.96 +21.62 Ho Chi Minh 394.55 351.55 +12.23 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 386,157,600 310,179,903 Kuala Lumpur 183,136,100 148,811,740 Bangkok 6,901,555 4,954,959 Jakarta 3,817,934,000 5,141,256,917 Manila 96,032 63,951 Ho Chi Minh 44,837 42,090 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)