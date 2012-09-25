BANGKOK, Sept 25 Southeast Asian stock markets
were flat-to-higher on Tuesday after rangebound trade as markets
remained wary of the euro zone's debt problems, particularly for
Sp a in, with late selling pulling Singapore to end near its day's
low.
Jakarta's Composite Index edged up 0.6 percent after
Monday's 1 percent drop to around a one-week low. Coal miner
Bumi Resources rose 1.5 percent, after plunging 19
percent in the previous session on concerns over financial
investigation.
The broader Thai SET index eked out a 0.24 percent
gain, led higher by tourism-related shares, with Airport
operator Airports of Thailand climbing 2 percent on
strong prospect of earnings.
Malaysia was up 0.4 percent, with foreign investors
buying shares worth a net 16.8 million ringgit ($5.47 million)
while domestic institutions sold a net 38.9 million ringgit
($12.67 million), stock exchange data showed.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 413.28 410.32 +0.72
Singapore 3067.13 3067.93 -0.03
Kuala Lumpur 1618.58 1612.38 +0.38
Bangkok 1287.41 1284.30 +0.24
Jakarta 4226.88 4200.91 +0.62
Manila 5325.17 5325.60 -0.01
Ho Chi Minh 391.77 390.37 +0.36
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 413.28 346.30 +19.34
Singapore 3067.13 2646.35 +15.90
Kuala Lumpur 1618.58 1530.73 +5.74
Bangkok 1287.41 1025.32 +25.56
Jakarta 4226.88 3821.99 +10.59
Manila 5325.17 4371.96 +21.80
Ho Chi Minh 391.77 351.55 +11.44
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 349,996,400 311,189,130
Kuala Lumpur 143,752,200 144,571,130
Bangkok 7,387,341 5,292,678
Jakarta 4,013,271,500 5,397,467,317
Manila 37,476 62,745
Ho Chi Minh 23,940 45,258
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)