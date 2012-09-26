BANGKOK, Sept 26 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday, tracking larger regional markets amid concerns about debt problems in Europe, with Thailand hitting a one-week low after General Electric's block sales of Bank of Ayudhya. Shares in Bank of Ayudhya shed 7.5 percent, their biggest one-day loss in a year, pulling the Thai benchmark index down 1 percent at 1,274.50, the lowest close since Sept. 18. General Electric sold a 7.6 percent stake in Bank of Ayudhya in a block trade to institutional investors, cutting its share in the bank to 25.3 percent. GE sold part of its stake at 31.30 baht per share, a source said on Wednesday. Indonesia's Bumi Resources, which lost 2.9 percent, was a drag on Jakarta's Composite Index, which closed down 1.1 percent at a two-week closing low of 4,180.16. Standard & Poor's Ratings cut its credit ratings on Bumi Resources while Moody's Investors Service has revised the outlook on the coal miner, after an investigation into alleged financial irregularities by its parent company. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 408.59 413.26 -1.13 Singapore 3046.68 3067.13 -0.67 Kuala Lumpur 1619.30 1618.58 +0.04 Bangkok 1274.50 1287.41 -1.00 Jakarta 4180.16 4226.89 -1.11 Manila 5292.63 5325.17 -0.61 Ho Chi Minh 395.12 391.77 +0.86 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 408.59 346.30 +17.99 Singapore 3046.68 2646.35 +15.13 Kuala Lumpur 1619.30 1530.73 +5.79 Bangkok 1274.50 1025.32 +24.30 Jakarta 4180.16 3821.99 +9.37 Manila 5292.63 4371.96 +21.06 Ho Chi Minh 395.12 351.55 +12.39 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 745,946,200 313,298,107 Kuala Lumpur 138,818,900 143,913,427 Bangkok 7,327,027 5,385,384 Jakarta 3,044,087,000 5,438,008,850 Manila 81,212 62,682 Ho Chi Minh 23,825 45,061 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)