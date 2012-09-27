BANGKOK, Sept 27 Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly higher along with stronger global markets on
Thursday, with Malaysia hitting a one-week high as domestic
institutions led among buyers while the Thai index got a lift by
PTTEP's share offering details.
Malaysia's main index ended up 0.5 percent, at its
highest close since Sept. 19, with domestic institutions buying
shares for $8.40 million and foreign investors purchasing $3.56
million, stock exchange data showed.
Bangkok's SET index rose 0.9 percent, helped by a
2.9 percent gain for PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
after the energy explorer adjusted terms of its $3.1
billion share offer, easing concerns about potential dilution.
Late buying helped PTTEP shares close at 161.5 baht, the
highest close since July 20.
Buying in commodities and resource stocks was seen across
most markets along with strong oil prices.
In Singapore, commodities firm Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
was among those actively traded, climbing 2.3 percent,
and leading the Straits Times Index to close up 0.4
percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 412.86 408.14 +1.16
Singapore 3059.43 3046.68 +0.42
Kuala Lumpur 1627.84 1619.30 +0.53
Bangkok 1286.11 1274.50 +0.91
Jakarta 4225.02 4180.16 +1.07
Manila 5301.49 5292.63 +0.17
Ho Chi Minh 393.34 395.12 -0.45
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 412.86 346.30 +19.22
Singapore 3059.43 2646.35 +15.61
Kuala Lumpur 1627.84 1530.73 +6.34
Bangkok 1286.11 1025.32 +25.43
Jakarta 4225.02 3821.99 +10.55
Manila 5301.49 4371.96 +21.26
Ho Chi Minh 393.34 351.55 +11.89
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 371,590,200 312,177,783
Kuala Lumpur 154,356,100 144,411,103
Bangkok 5,750,783 5,404,358
Jakarta 4,417,713,500 5,454,396,883
Manila 58,264 63,360
Ho Chi Minh 28,625 44,171
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)