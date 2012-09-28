BANGKOK, Sept 28 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, racking u p strong gains for the quarter, as global markets welcomed Spain's spending cuts, but Moody's downgrades dented Vietnam's banks and the broader Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index. Thailand's benchmark SET index led the pack, rose nearly 1 percent to end at its highest close since May 1996. It posted a 10.8 percent gain for the July-September quarter, Southeast Asia's best, reversing a 2.1 percent loss of the previous quarter. Optimism over Thai banks' earnings for the third quarter boosted buying interest, said Bangkok-based strategist Viwat Techapoonphol of Tisco Securities. Among actively traded, Bank of Ayudhya Pcl rose 3.3 percent, snapping a six-day losing streak. It was under selling pressure early this week after a stake sale by shareholder General Electric Co The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index reported a 7.1 percent quarterly fall, the region's worst, adding on a 4 percent fall for the second quarter. On Friday, Moody's Investors Service downgraded Vietnam's sovereign credit rating by one notch to B2, citing stresses in the banking industry. It cut local and foreign currency deposit ratings of all eight Moody's-rated Vietnamese banks. Among losers on Friday, Vietcombank fell 2 percent while Military Bank was down 0.75 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.15 412.87 +0.55 Singapore 3060.34 3059.43 +0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1636.66 1627.84 +0.54 Bangkok 1298.79 1286.11 +0.99 Jakarta 4262.56 4225.02 +0.89 Manila 5346.10 5301.49 +0.84 Ho Chi Minh 392.57 393.34 -0.20 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 415.15 346.30 +19.88 Singapore 3060.34 2646.35 +15.64 Kuala Lumpur 1636.66 1530.73 +6.92 Bangkok 1298.79 1025.32 +26.67 Jakarta 4262.56 3821.99 +11.53 Manila 5346.10 4371.96 +22.28 Ho Chi Minh 392.57 351.55 +11.67 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 252,361,200 309,853,470 Kuala Lumpur 186,266,600 145,556,530 Bangkok 6,507,734 5,415,150 Jakarta 3,294,928,500 5,506,064,583 Manila 99,256 63,734 Ho Chi Minh 37,103 43,804 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)