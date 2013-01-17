UPDATE 2-Travis Perkins profits slump, bearish outlook hits shares
* Shares fall up to 8 pct (Adds details, CEO and analyst comments, share price)
* Shares fall up to 8 pct (Adds details, CEO and analyst comments, share price)
LONDON, March 2 The Turkish lira fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, underperforming emerging market peers on back of dollar strength, Syria-related security worries and fears of more discord between the government and media.
LONDON, March 2 Britain's top share index steadied after hitting a record high on Thursday, with strong gains in companies such as ConvaTec offset by firms like Capita, which slumped after missing its profit target and announcing the departure of its chief executive.