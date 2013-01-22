BANGKOK, Jan 22 Southeast Asian stock markets edged lower on Tuesday, recouping some of their earlier losses as the Bank of Japan's bold policy lifted optimism about more fund flows to the region, bolstering late buying in large caps such as Singapore and Thai banks. Singapore's Straits Times Index ended down 0.05 percent at 3,219.86, with shares in United Overseas Bank Ltd among actively traded, up 0.9 percent. Bangkok's SET index fell 0.44 percent to 1,434.09. Among bright spots in Bangkok, shares in Krung Thai Bank Pcl gained 3.9 percent. Citi Research has raised its price target for Krung Thai Bank, citing strong revenue outlook and lower risk of future provision. Philippine Composite Index fell 1.1 percent to 6,104.90, snapping three sessions of gains. It had set a record finish of 6,171.70 on Monday. Malaysia's index was down 0.43 percent at 1,628.66, after Monday's 2.4 percent loss amid concerns about the country's upcoming election. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 431.13 430.88 +0.06 Singapore 3219.86 3221.32 -0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1628.66 1635.63 -0.43 Bangkok 1434.09 1440.48 -0.44 Jakarta 4416.55 4439.97 -0.53 Manila 6104.90 6171.70 -1.08 Ho Chi Minh 442.85 447.79 -1.10 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 431.13 424.10 +1.66 Singapore 3219.86 3167.08 +1.67 Kuala Lumpur 1628.66 1688.95 -3.57 Bangkok 1434.09 1391.93 +3.03 Jakarta 4416.55 4316.69 +2.31 Manila 6104.90 5812.73 +5.03 Ho Chi Minh 442.85 413.73 +7.04 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 251,308,600 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 218,025,100 136,651,550 Bangkok 44,902,354 17,152,348 Jakarta 3,240,889,000 3,665,587,733 Manila 59,678 95,768 Ho Chi Minh 67,329 72,134