Jan 28 Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Monday, with the Philippines finishing near its previous record high and Thailand at an over 18-year high on investor optimism over improving economic prospects in Europe and solid U.S. profit reports. Philippine Composite Index ended up 0.4 percent at 6,192.42, just below its record peak of 6,193.25 set on Friday. Thai SET index rose 0.7 percent to 1,472.05, its highest close since November 1994, led by banks with the shares of Bangkok Bank and Siam Commercial rising 5 percent and 1.4 percent respectively. Singapore's Straits Times Index edged up 0.1 percent to its highest close in more than two years. In Vietnam, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index jumped 2.4 percent on the day, pushing up gains for this month to 15.92 percent, outperforming its Southeast Asian peers. Indonesia, however, fell 0.5 percent led by infrastructure shares with a foreign outflow of $6.8 million. Malaysia was closed for a holiday on Monday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 433.98 433.82 +0.04 Singapore 3273.91 3269.31 +0.14 Bangkok 1472.05 1461.41 +0.73 Jakarta 4416.94 4437.60 -0.47 Manila 6192.42 6167.64 +0.40 Ho Chi Minh 479.60 468.09 +2.46 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 433.98 424.10 +2.32 Singapore 3273.91 3167.08 +3.37 Bangkok 1472.05 1391.93 +5.76 Jakarta 4416.94 4316.69 +2.32 Manila 6192.42 5812.73 +6.53 Ho Chi Minh 479.60 413.73 +15.92 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 298,144,100 272,313,503 Bangkok 16,853,114 20,289,464 Jakarta 3,202,100,500 3,591,396,967 Manila 118,015 91,244 Ho Chi Minh 107,355 75,090