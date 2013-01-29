Jan 29 Most Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Tuesday, with the Philippines hitting a record high and the region enjoyed foreign inflows ahead of more U.S. economic data and a Federal Reserve policy decision later in the week that may offer clues to the Fed's stimulus plans. Philippine Composite Index ended 0.7 percent firmer at a record closing high of 6,234.73 points, after hitting a fresh intraday peak of 6,254.04. Thai SET index rose 0.5 percent to 1,478.77, its highest close since November 1994. Manila saw a net foreign inflow of $31.9 million, Jakarta received a net foreign buying of $20.4 million, and Kuala Lumpur witnessed an inflow of $49.46 million. Indonesia gained 0.5 percent and ended at 4439.03 and Vietnam ended 0.9 percent higher at 484.01, a near nine-month high. Malaysia ended steady. Bucking the trend, Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.4 percent to 3259.75. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 434.05 434.09 -0.01 Singapore 3259.75 3273.91 -0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1637.34 1637.13 +0.01 Bangkok 1478.77 1472.05 +0.46 Jakarta 4439.03 4416.94 +0.50 Manila 6234.73 6192.42 +0.68 Ho Chi Minh 484.01 479.60 +0.92 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 434.05 424.10 +2.35 Singapore 3259.75 3167.08 +2.93 Kuala Lumpur 1637.34 1635.63 -3.06 Bangkok 1478.77 1391.93 +6.24 Jakarta 4437.03 4316.69 +2.83 Manila 6234.73 5812.73 +7.26 Ho Chi Minh 484.01 413.73 +16.99 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 226,406,700 272,316,503 Kuala Lumpur 171,974,200 140,934,420 Bangkok 12,068,463 20,613,620 Jakarta 3,478,500,000 3,554,628,767 Manila 208,580 91,440 Ho Chi Minh 88,111 77,198