Feb 1 Southeast Asian stock markets gained on Friday, helped by banking stocks, with the Philippines and Indonesia rising to a record high while Thailand hitting a more than 18-year high ahead of a raft of major U.S. and European economic data. The Philippine Composite Index closed 1.2 percent to its record closing high of 6,318.61 after hitting an intraday high of 6,342.72. Indonesia, which enjoyed a foreign inflow of $75.84 million on the day, rose 0.6 percent to a new record closing peak of 4,481.63 after hitting a fresh intraday high of 4,519.46. Investors will be looking at the economic outlook with the release of January data on factory activity across the euro area to be followed by the latest U.S. jobs report at 1330 GMT and a national report on the state of American manufacturers. Thailand index closed 1.7 percent firmer at 1,499.22, its highest since November, 1994, led by energy and banking shares. Vietnam, the region's best performer so far this year, gained 0.8 percent with a 7.3 million foreign inflow, while Singapore rose 0.3 percent to its highest since November 2010. Malaysia, the worst performer of the region for the year, was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 435.72 431.82 +0.90 Singapore 3291.14 3282.66 +0.26 Kuala Lumpur --- 1627.55 --- Bangkok 1499.22 1474.20 +1.70 Jakarta 4481.63 4453.70 +0.63 Manila 6318.61 6242.74 +1.22 Ho Chi Minh 483.42 479.79 +0.76 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 435.72 424.10 +2.74 Singapore 3291.14 3167.08 +3.92 Kuala Lumpur 1627.55 1635.63 -3.64 Bangkok 1499.22 1391.93 +7.71 Jakarta 4481.63 4316.69 +3.82 Manila 6318.61 5812.73 +8.70 Ho Chi Minh 483.42 413.73 +16.84 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 225,123,800 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur --- 143,969,197 Bangkok 20,802,328 20,613,513 Jakarta 4,419,154,500 3,484,125,600 Manila 119,497 100,689 Ho Chi Minh 76,845 80,163