BANGKOK, Feb 5 Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly lower on Tuesday as weaknesses in broader Asia
prompted profit-taking, with Singapore falling to a one-week low
while Indonesia ending off record high after
weaker-than-expected fourth quarter GDP data.
Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.8
percent at 3,272.66, the lowest close since Jan. 29, matching a
0.9 percent fall in the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan.
Jakarta's Composite index eased 0.3 percent to
4,479.44, climbing at one point to an intraday record of
4,492.53 and after Monday's record finish of 4,490.57.
Stocks in Malaysia and Thailand recouped most of their early
losses amid late buying into battered energy names such as PTT
Pcl and Petronas Gas Bhd.
Malaysia's index edged down 0.07 percent to 1,633.35
and Thai index eased 0.04 percent to 1,505.72. The
Philippines pared early losses to rise 0.5 percent to
6,470.49, topping Monday's record finish of 6,435.98.
Valuations of some Southeast Asian blue chips has recently
increased amid optimism about 2013 earnings growth.
"Last week, MSCI Thailand 2013 consensus earnings growth
estimates were revised up the most by 35 basis points, followed
by MSCI Singapore by 3 bps," Morgan Stanley Research said in its
ASEAN weekly chartbook dated Feb. 1.
"During the last one month, PER for Indonesia has increased
the most, by 3 percent... MSCI Thailand is currently trading at
16 percent premium to its 7-year average at 12.0x," it said.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 437.63 439.66 -0.46
Singapore 3272.66 3297.37 -0.75
Kuala Lumpur 1633.35 1634.55 -0.07
Bangkok 1505.72 1506.37 -0.04
Jakarta 4479.44 4490.57 -0.25
Manila 6470.49 6435.98 +0.54
Ho Chi Minh 477.36 482.38 -1.04
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 437.63 424.10 +3.19
Singapore 3272.66 3167.08 +3.33
Kuala Lumpur 1633.35 1688.95 -3.29
Bangkok 1505.72 1391.93 +8.17
Jakarta 4479.44 4316.69 +3.77
Manila 6470.49 5812.73 +11.32
Ho Chi Minh 477.36 413.73 +15.38
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 210,531,100 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 115,757,400 145,664,123
Bangkok 11,478,120 20,834,124
Jakarta 5,858,776,500 3,572,919,417
Manila 138,342 104,400
Ho Chi Minh 63,407 79,438