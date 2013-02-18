BANGKOK, Feb 18 Southeast Asian stock markets closed mostly higher on Monday, with the Philippines scaling a fresh peak as strong earnings lifted shopping mall developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. Thai index was bolstered by robust fourth-quarter economic numbers. The Philippine index was up 0.67 percent at 6565.23, surpassing its last week's 6,527.99 record close. Shares in SM Prime, which exceeded its 2012 profit growth target for a second straight year, closed at a record high of 18.88 peso, up 3.2 percent. Bangkok's SET index ended up 0.12 percent at 1,523.29. The market saw selective buying in consumer names such as CP All Pcl after stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter GDP numbers which also stemmed from better-than-expected gains in private consumption. Singapore edged up 0.15 percent at 3,288.14, led by a 1.5 percent gain in Olam International Ltd. Indonesia ended nearly flat at 4,612.05, with coal miner Bumi Resources Tbk among outperformers. Vietnamese stocks ended nearly unchanged at 493.95 in low volumes as most traders are yet to return from a holiday. Malaysian shares bucked the regional trend to fall 0.43 percent with financial shares such as RHB Capital Bhd falling 1.4 percent. Local retail investors and domestic institutions sold shares worth a net 23.65 million ringgit ($7.64 million) and 9.91 million ringgit ($3.20 million) respectively, countering foreign net buying on the day, the Malaysian bourse said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 439.89 436.66 +0.05 Singapore 3288.14 3283.07 +0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1620.93 1627.93 -0.43 Bangkok 1523.29 1521.52 +0.12 Jakarta 4612.05 4609.79 +0.05 Manila 6565.23 6521.64 +0.67 Ho Chi Minh 493.95 494.03 -0.02 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 439.89 424.10 +3.72 Singapore 3288.14 3167.08 +3.82 Kuala Lumpur 1620.93 1688.95 -4.03 Bangkok 1523.29 1391.93 +9.44 Jakarta 4612.05 4316.69 +6.84 Manila 6565.23 5812.73 +12.95 Ho Chi Minh 493.95 413.73 +19.39 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 152,887,000 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 87,249,100 153,276,933 Bangkok 18,538,693 21,231,708 Jakarta 5,892,091,500 4,149,787,817 Manila 177,358 111,529 Ho Chi Minh 69,424 79,502