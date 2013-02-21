Feb 21 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly fell on Wednesday with Indonesia coming off record high close and Thailand retreating from a 19-year high, on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve could prematurely wind down its bond-buying programme. The minutes from the Fed's January meeting showed many officials voiced concern over potential costs of more asset purchases, suggesting that the programme, known as QE, may slow before the pick-up in hiring it was intended to deliver. Indonesia, after hitting a record high of 4,656.13 points in intraday trading, ended tad weaker, falling 0.04 percent to 4,632.04 from the previous day's all-time closing high, led by mining and finance shares. Jakarta also enjoyed a net foreign inflow of $78.5 million on Thursday. Thailand fell 1.2 percent to 1528.74 from a 19-year high, led by 2.3 percent fall in top energy firm PTT PCL . Singapore fell 0.64 percent, weighed by a 2.7 percent fall in property developer CapitaLand Ltd after it posted a 45 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit. Vietnam, the region's best performer, plummeted as much as 3.7 percent to close at a near four-week low led by banks. Bucking the trend, the Philippine index hit a record closing high of 6,667.41 points with a 0.28 percent gain, while Malaysia's edged up marginally with a 0.04 percent gain helped by $17.96 million net foreign buying. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 437.38 442.84 -1.23 Singapore 3287.60 3308.89 -0.64 Kuala Lumpur 1614.05 1613.33 +0.04 Bangkok 1528.74 1546.64 -1.16 Jakarta 4632.40 4634.45 -0.04 Manila 6667.41 6648.57 +0.28 Ho Chi Minh 476.73 494.83 -3.66 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 437.38 424.10 +3.13 Singapore 3287.60 3167.08 +3.80 Kuala Lumpur 1614.05 1688.95 -4.43 Bangkok 1528.74 1391.93 +9.83 Jakarta 4632.40 4316.69 +7.31 Manila 6667.41 5812.73 +14.70 Ho Chi Minh 494.83 413.73 +19.60 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 244,282,900 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 168,710,400 153,576,360 Bangkok 18,500,492 21,220,657 Jakarta 6,886,319,000 4,607,214,967 Manila 196,377 113,026 Ho Chi Minh 123,305 80,315