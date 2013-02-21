Feb 21 Southeast Asian stock markets mostly fell
on Wednesday with Indonesia coming off record high close and
Thailand retreating from a 19-year high, on worries that the
U.S. Federal Reserve could prematurely wind down its bond-buying
programme.
The minutes from the Fed's January meeting showed many
officials voiced concern over potential costs of more asset
purchases, suggesting that the programme, known as QE, may slow
before the pick-up in hiring it was intended to deliver.
Indonesia, after hitting a record high of 4,656.13
points in intraday trading, ended tad weaker, falling 0.04
percent to 4,632.04 from the previous day's all-time closing
high, led by mining and finance shares.
Jakarta also enjoyed a net foreign inflow of $78.5 million
on Thursday.
Thailand fell 1.2 percent to 1528.74 from a 19-year
high, led by 2.3 percent fall in top energy firm PTT PCL
.
Singapore fell 0.64 percent, weighed by a 2.7
percent fall in property developer CapitaLand Ltd
after it posted a 45 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit.
Vietnam, the region's best performer, plummeted as
much as 3.7 percent to close at a near four-week low led by
banks.
Bucking the trend, the Philippine index hit a record
closing high of 6,667.41 points with a 0.28 percent gain, while
Malaysia's edged up marginally with a 0.04 percent gain
helped by $17.96 million net foreign buying.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 437.38 442.84 -1.23
Singapore 3287.60 3308.89 -0.64
Kuala Lumpur 1614.05 1613.33 +0.04
Bangkok 1528.74 1546.64 -1.16
Jakarta 4632.40 4634.45 -0.04
Manila 6667.41 6648.57 +0.28
Ho Chi Minh 476.73 494.83 -3.66
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 437.38 424.10 +3.13
Singapore 3287.60 3167.08 +3.80
Kuala Lumpur 1614.05 1688.95 -4.43
Bangkok 1528.74 1391.93 +9.83
Jakarta 4632.40 4316.69 +7.31
Manila 6667.41 5812.73 +14.70
Ho Chi Minh 494.83 413.73 +19.60
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 244,282,900 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 168,710,400 153,576,360
Bangkok 18,500,492 21,220,657
Jakarta 6,886,319,000 4,607,214,967
Manila 196,377 113,026
Ho Chi Minh 123,305 80,315