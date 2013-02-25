BANGKOK, Feb 25 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday as investors bought shares in companies such as Genting Singapore Plc and PT Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk that showed strong quarterly results with rosier earnings prospects. Singapore's Straits Times Index closed 0.02 percent higher at 3288.76, with Genting among the top performers. It rose 1.9 percent, adding on Friday's 3.7 percent rise after the casino operator's results came above market estimates. Jakarta's Composite Index gained nearly 1 percent to 4696.11, a record close, with shares in Bank Mandiri up 2.1 percent. For earnings report, click The Philippine main index hit a record finish of 6,721.33, up 0.8 percent. Malaysia's benchmark index ended near a one-week high of 1,627.35, up 0.3 percent and Vietnam rose 1.3 percent to 483.69. The Thai stock market was shut for a market holiday, and reopens on Tuesday. The region for the most part saw light trading volume as concerns over the pace of the global economic recovery weighed. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.16 percent by 0930 GMT. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.40 441.63 +0.40 Singapore 3288.76 3288.13 +0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1627.35 1622.08 +0.32 Bangkok closed 1540.13 -- Jakarta 4696.11 4651.12 +0.97 Manila 6721.33 6665.06 +0.84 Ho Chi Minh 483.69 477.69 +1.26 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.30 424.10 +4.53 Singapore 3288.76 3167.08 +3.84 Kuala Lumpur 1627.35 1688.95 -3.65 Bangkok closed 1391.93 +10.65 Jakarta 4696.11 4316.69 +8.79 Manila 6721.33 5812.73 +15.63 Ho Chi Minh 483.69 413.73 +16.91 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 243,464,500 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 134,575,200 153,679,333 Jakarta 5,948,816,500 4,807,426,367 Manila 112,597 116,854 Ho Chi Minh 46,619 82,515