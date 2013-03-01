BANGKOK, March 1 Most Southeast Asian stock
markets retreated on Friday, joining those in broader Asia and
global markets, with Philippine shares falling from an all-time
high hit a day earlier and selling in big-caps such as PTTEP
wiping out early gains in Thai stocks.
Concerns over the economic fallout from possible U.S.
spending cuts and Italy's political stalemate weighed on global
sentiment. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was down 0.19 percent.
The Philippine Composite Index fell 1.2 percent to
6,642.27, after having hit a record close of 6,721.45 on
Thursday.
Among leading decliners, shares in Energy Development Corp
plunged 11.4 percent after the company announced the
shutdown of one of its power-generating facilities due to
technical problems.
The Thai benchmark SET index slid 0.13 percent to
1539.60, trimming Thursday's 1.6 percent gain. Market players
sold recent large-cap gainers such as PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl, which fell 1.9 percent.
Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia ended
nearly flat. Indonesia, bucking the trend, rose 0.3
percent to a new record close of 4,811.61, led by a 1.9 percent
gain in PT Astra International thanks to strong 2012
results.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 442.96 447.52 -1.02
Singapore 3269.50 3269.95 -0.01
Kuala Lumpur 1637.44 1637.63 -0.01
Bangkok 1539.60 1541.58 -0.13
Jakarta 4811.61 4795.79 +0.33
Manila 6642.27 6721.45 -1.18
Ho Chi Minh 477.15 474.56 +0.55
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 442.96 424.10 +4.45
Singapore 3269.50 3167.08 +4.09
Kuala Lumpur 1637.44 1688.95 -3.05
Bangkok 1539.60 1391.93 +10.61
Jakarta 4811.61 4316.69 +11.47
Manila 6642.27 5812.73 +14.27
Ho Chi Minh 477.15 413.73 +15.33
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 247,011,700 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 151,773,000 154,671,217
Bangkok 13,293,429 19,405,561
Jakarta 6,082,082,000 5,109,264,083
Manila 170,359 123,653
Ho Chi Minh 55,928 77,671