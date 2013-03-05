BANGKOK, March 5 Most Southeast Asian stocks rose on Tuesday along with gains in Asian peers, with the Philippine index nearing its record high close as large-cap Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT) rose on robust quarterly profits, but an overbought Indonesia retreated. Asian shares climbed on Tuesday as a globally accommodative monetary stance helped revive risk appetite. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1 percent while the MSCI's index of Southeast Asia was 0.4 percent higher. The Philippine index snapped its two-day losing streak, ending up 1.12 percent at 6,711.72, just shy of its record close of 6721.45 hit on Feb. 28. PLDT shares jumped to five-year highs after it posted a six-fold rise in quarterly profit. Telecom firms also led among gainers in the region such as Singapore Telecommunications Ltd and Malaysia's DiGi.Com Bhd. In Bangkok, investors bought Shin Corporation Pcl partly due to a high dividend payout. Bucking the trend, Indonesia edged down 0.2 percent as investors sold recent gainers such as banks. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia, which hit a record high on Feb. 28, extended losses for a third session, falling 2.3 percent. Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index dropped 1.4 percent, adding on Monday's 1.8 percent loss, due to pressure from margin calls and weak buying demand. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.61 439.06 +1.04 Singapore 3248.26 3239.95 +0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1642.08 1635.98 +0.37 Bangkok 1549.31 1540.72 +0.56 Jakarta 4751.70 4761.46 -0.20 Manila 6711.72 6637.56 +1.12 Ho Chi Minh 462.12 468.74 -1.41 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.61 424.10 +4.60 Singapore 3248.26 3167.08 +2.56 Kuala Lumpur 1642.08 1688.95 -2.78 Bangkok 1549.31 1391.93 +11.31 Jakarta 4751.70 4316.69 +10.08 Manila 6711.72 5812.73 +15.47 Ho Chi Minh 462.12 413.73 +11.70 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 304,590,000 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 179,174,200 157,875,937 Bangkok 11,198,550 17,516,189 Jakarta 5,827,776,000 5,308,903,083 Manila 198,654 132,058 Ho Chi Minh 59,788 77,198