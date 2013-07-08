BANGKOK, July 8 Southeast Asian stock markets
fell in line with broader Asia on Monday as investors sold
emerging market equities as strong U.S. jobs data heightened
concerns about the Federal Reserve's stimulus cut.
Leading the decliners, Jakarta's Composite Index
slid 2.6 percent while Bangkok's SET index was down 1.6
percent at midday, both hovering around their lowest in almost
two weeks.
Concerns about the Fed's early exit from its ultra-easy
monetary policy have sparked global risk aversion, with tighter
liquidity prospects dampening the appetite for current account
deficit countries like Indonesia, brokers said.
Philippine shares dropped 2.7 percent, reversing last
week's modest gain. Stocks in Singapore and Vietnam
, which ended the last week slightly higher, also fell
into negative territory.
In Jakarta, investors sold banking shares such as PT Bank
Mandiri Persero Tbk as Bank Indonesia is expected to
raise the benchmark rate this week to cope with higher
inflationary pressure after the government's fuel price hike.
"Market sentiment is weak due to capital outflows and
pressure for more policy tightening this week. I'm also
expecting valuation downgrades for banking, properties and
cement sector," a Jakarta-based trader said.
In Bangkok, banking shares were down 2.7 percent
ahead of the Bank of Thailand's interest rate review on
Wednesday. Selective buying lifted energy shares such as PTT
and PTT Global Chemical Pcl.
"We expect the committee to maintain interest rate at 2.50
percent. Overall, traders should continue to hold equity
positions, with special focus on the energy sector which should
outperform in the near-term amid geopolitics in the Middle
East," broker KGI Securities said in a report.
For Asian Companies click;
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0627 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 416.04 425.39 -2.20
Singapore 3147.18 3169.73 -0.71
Kuala Lumpur 1766.58 1772.27 -0.32
Bangkok 1418.45 1441.33 -1.59
Jakarta 4483.31 4602.80 -2.60
Manila 6334.56 6500.48 -2.55
Ho Chi Minh 481.59 485.66 -0.84