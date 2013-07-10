BANGKOK, July 10 Indonesia's main stock index ended two sessions of losses to rise 1.7 percent on Wednesday as battered banking shares rebounded while Thai stocks reversed early gains to fall after late selling. Thai benchmark SET index ended at a two-week closing low of 1,388.41, and was southeast Asia's worst performer with a year-to-date loss of 0.3 percent. Thai analysts lowered their end-2013 target for the SET index to 1,569, citing worries over the slowing Chinese economy and a stimulus cut in the United States. The sell-off in Thai stocks that started in mid-May was feeding into a downgrade cycle and the market now looked oversold on a regional perspective, analysts at Macquarie Equities Research wrote in a report dated July 9. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 418.07 416.62 +0.35 Singapore 3188.04 3178.63 +0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1768.71 1766.49 +0.13 Bangkok 1388.41 1398.69 -0.73 Jakarta 4478.64 4403.80 +1.70 Manila 6308.18 6327.02 -0.30 Ho Chi Minh 484.43 485.50 -0.22 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 418.07 424.10 -1.42 Singapore 3188.04 3167.08 +0.66 Kuala Lumpur 1768.71 1688.95 +4.72 Bangkok 1388.41 1391.93 -0.25 Jakarta 4478.64 4316.69 +3.75 Manila 6308.18 5812.73 +8.52 Ho Chi Minh 484.43 413.73 +17.09 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 232,367,400 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 112,803,400 165,925,370 Bangkok 8,258,112 9,451,366 Jakarta 3,941,629,500 4,198,526,533 Manila 85,465 129,050 Ho Chi Minh 32,642 64,830