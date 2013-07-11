BANGKOK, July 11 Southeast Asian stock markets were mostly up on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's comments on maintaining stimulus revived buying interest in the battered emerging region, with Thai and Indonesian shares leading the rally. Thailand's benchmark SET index jumped 3.2 percent to 1,432.56 at midday after the selloff over the past three sessions wiped around 3.7 percent off the index and erased most of its gains so far this year. Short-covering was seen across the board, led by shares in large-cap banks such as Kasikornbank Pcl which was up 5 percent. Energy shares also outperformed, bouyed by gains in global oil prices. The rebound took the SET index back to the 10-day moving average of above 1,420, technically pointing to a further rise to test 1,450 in the near term, strategists at Krungsri Securities wrote in a daily strategy report. The gains came on moderate trading volume of 59 percent of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions, similar to others in the region, which traders said still reflected some caution and intraday volatility. Indonesia's main index climbed 2.4 percent to 4,587.63 after Wednesday's 1.7 percent rise, with banking shares seeing some of the biggest gains, led by PT Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Persero Tbk . Market players awaited Bank Indonesia's interest rate review due later in the day. Analysts at Bahana Securities expect the central bank to further raise its benchmark rate to 6.50 percent from current level of 6.0 percent, they wrote in a report. "This is higher than our previous estimate of 25 basis point hike to 6.25 percent as BI requires a bold move to guide inflation expectations and also help ease massive capital outflows in our domestic financial markets, maintaining our FX reserves from continued drop," they said. Large-caps topped gainers across the region. In Singapore, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd advanced 3.2 percent, outperforming a 1.7 percent rise in the benchmark Straits Times Index. Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd was up 2.3 percent, with the broader market up 0.6 percent. The Philippine index was up 1.1 percent after upbeat economic forecasts by the International Monetary Fund . Vietnam eased 0.2 percent as investors awaited quarterly earnings reports. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0544GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 428.95 418.01 +2.62 Singapore 3240.53 3188.04 +1.65 Kuala Lumpur 1778.89 1768.71 +0.58 Bangkok 1432.56 1388.41 +3.18 Jakarta 4587.63 4478.64 +2.43 Manila 6387.85 6308.18 +1.26 Ho Chi Minh 483.39 484.43 -0.21