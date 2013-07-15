BANGKOK, July 15 Philippine shares rose for a third session to a five-week closing high on Monday as investors further built holdings in large caps such as SM Investments Corp while most other Southeast Asian stocks came off the day's highs in light volume. Jakarta's Composite Index closed up 0.06 percent at 4,635.73 after a 1 percent drop at one point amid weaker rupiah . Other Southeast Asian stock markets ended in a positive territory after data suggested China's second-quarter economic slowdown was not as bad as feared but late profit-taking orders hit last week's rallying shares. Among weak spots, Thai banks fell 0.9 percent after a 6.8 percent rise in the past two sessions amid active short-covering and foreign-led buying. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 430.98 431.21 -0.05 Singapore 3236.82 3236.06 +0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1786.67 1785.65 +0.06 Bangkok 1455.40 1453.71 +0.12 Jakarta 4635.73 4633.11 +0.06 Manila 6619.95 6574.21 +0.70 Ho Chi Minh 494.10 493.99 +0.02 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 430.98 424.10 +1.62 Singapore 3236.82 3167.08 +2.20 Kuala Lumpur 1786.67 1688.95 +5.79 Bangkok 1455.40 1391.93 +4.56 Jakarta 4635.73 4316.69 +7.39 Manila 6619.95 5812.73 +13.89 Ho Chi Minh 494.10 413.73 +19.43 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 186,299,000 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 111,349,400 158,583,107 Bangkok 15,895,648 9,683,515 Jakarta 2,592,388,500 4,049,634,100 Manila 130,470 127,870 Ho Chi Minh 43,476 57,968