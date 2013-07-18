July 18 All Southeast Asian stock markets gained
on Thursday, with Thailand and Philippines rising more than 1
percent in early trade, after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke pledged to keep monetary policy easy for the
foreseeable future.
Bernanke on Wednesday said the timeline for winding down the
U.S. central bank's stimulus program was not set in stone.
Thailand's main index was up 1.3 percent, trading at
its one-month high, Philippines main index was 1.1
percent firmer at their five-week high, and Singapore's Straits
Times Index was 0.5 percent firmer.
"Sentiment is quite bullish after the U.S. Fed comments on
quantitative easing," said Teerada Charnyingyong, strategist at
Bangkok-based Phillip Securities.
She said investors were also bullish on Thai bourse due to
positive earnings outlook.
Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.6 percent to a
two-week high of 4707.58, led by consumer-related stock Unilever
Indonesia Tbk.
Edwin Sebayang, head of research of MNC Securities in
Jakarta, said Indonesian bourse is expected to continue rising,
but in a limited range on concerns over further depreciation of
the local currency rupiah.
Sebayang said the rupiah breaking above a "psychological"
10,000 level must be a burden for some debt issuers and
companies importing raw materials in dollars, despite
intervention by the country's central bank and monetary policy
tightening.
In Singapore, property developer Keppel Land Ltd
rose as much as 2.5 percent to a five-week high after it
reported strong sales in China in the first half of the year
even though its second-quarter results gave little upside
surprise.
Malaysia's main index edged up 0.2 percent in early
trade, while Vietnam's VN index also gained 0.2 percent
in choppy trade as speculators bought blue chips while most
investors stayed on the sidelines.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0424 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 433.56 431.53 +0.46
Singapore 3220.88 3208.33 +0.39
Kuala Lumpur 1791.70 1788.66 +0.17
Bangkok 1475.13 1458.08 +1.17
Jakarta 4699.39 4679.00 +0.44
Manila 6645.30 6574.72 +1.07
Ho Chi Minh 499.64 497.50 +0.23
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Andjarsari
Paramaditha in Jakarta)