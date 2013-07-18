July 18 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended firmer on Wednesday with Thailand and the Philippines rising to near six-week highs after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke pledged to keep monetary policy easy for the foreseeable future. Bernanke on Wednesday said the timeline for winding down the U.S. central bank's stimulus programme was not set in stone. Thailand's main index ended up 2 percent and the Philippine main index closed higher 1.1 percent, marking their highest close in nearly six weeks. Singapore's Straits Times Index finished 0.3 percent firmer. Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.9 percent and closed at a two-week high, led by a 3 percent gain in consumer-related stock Unilever Indonesia Tbk. Malaysia's main index edged up 0.2 percent to its record high close with a net foreign inflow of $14.42 million. Vietnam's VN index closed 0.1 percent weaker. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 435.22 431.61 +0.85 Singapore 3218.20 3208.33 +0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1791.54 1788.66 +0.16 Bangkok 1487.19 1458.08 +2.00 Jakarta 4720.44 4679.00 +0.89 Manila 6648.35 6574.72 +1.12 Ho Chi Minh 496.84 497.50 -0.13 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct ove TR SE Asia Index* 435.22 424.10 +2.62 Singapore 3218.20 3167.08 +1.61 Kuala Lumpur 1791.54 1688.95 +6.07 Bangkok 1487.19 1391.93 +6.84 Jakarta 4720.44 4316.69 +9.35 Manila 6648.35 5812.73 +14.38 Ho Chi Minh 496.84 413.73 +20.09 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.