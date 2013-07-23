July 23 Most Southeast Asian markets gained on Tuesday, with Thailand and Indonesia outperforming the region, as optimism about China's economic growth lifted Asian markets overall. Chinese media reported that the government is looking to increase investment in railway projects as it aims to ensure annual economic growth does not sink below 7 percent. Bangkok's main share index rose 2.1 percent to a six-week closing high, breaching a key psychological level of 1,500, while Jakarta's Composite Index gained 1.9 percent to touch its highest close since July 1, led by financials. The Philippines' share index gained 1.8 percent to its highest since June 10 and Malaysia's stock index rose 0.4 percent to end at its record closing high of 1805.31 points with $36.98 million foreign inflow. Singapore's Straits Times index ended 0.6 percent firmer at a seven-week closing high, led by banks. Bucking the trend, Vietnam's VN index closed 0.4 percent weaker on profit-taking. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 439.35 433.99 +1.24 Singapore 3253.76 3234.35 +0.60 Kuala Lumpur 1805.31 1797.68 +0.42 Bangkok 1513.31 1481.84 +2.12 Jakarta 4767.16 4678.98 +1.88 Manila 6743.21 6627.36 +1.75 Ho Chi Minh 504.29 506.16 -0.37 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct ove TR SE Asia Index* 439.35 424.10 +3.60 Singapore 3253.76 3167.08 +2.74 Kuala Lumpur 1805.31 1688.95 +6.89 Bangkok 1513.31 1391.93 +8.72 Jakarta 4767.16 4316.69 +10.44 Manila 6743.21 5812.73 +16.01 Ho Chi Minh 504.29 413.73 +21.89 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.