BANGKOK, July 24 Most Southeast Asian stocks were weaker-to-flat on Wednesday, retreating from the previous session's rally as investors turned cautious over the global outlook after a weak reading of China July flash HSBC Manufacturing PMI. Jakarta's Composite Index eased 0.3 percent, Bangkok's main SET index was a tad higher at midday and Vietnam's benchmark index fell 1.3 percent. Singapore edged up 0.3 percent and Malaysia was up 0.2 percent. The Philippine index bucked the trend, gaining almost 1 percent to around a six-week high of 6,793.92. Among gainers, Alliance Global Group Inc jumped 3.3 percent amid optimism about an expansion plan for its hotel joint venture. Southeast Asian firms saw a mixed performance in the reporting season. Indonesia's PT Bank Tabungan Negara slid 4 percent after reporting lower first-half results. Singapore's CapitaMalls Asia Ltd gained 3.1 percent after reporting a 41 percent jump in quarterly operating profit, while profit-taking hit Bangkok Bank Pcl following Tuesday's 1.9 percent rise after it reported strong quarterly earnings. Traders said last week's downgrade of Thailand's 2013 GDP forecast to 4.2 percent by the Bank of Thailand dented earnings outlook for the second half, mainly on sectors related to domestic growth such as bank and property. KGI Securities expects a volatile session with the main index moving close to its short-term target of 1,520 to 1,530. The SET was at 1,514.79 at midday. "While the market has the rising momentum we would say that earnings of major sectors are unexciting in the second quarter and small caps are set to perform better," strategist Rakpong Chaisuparakul wrote in a report. Thai stocks and others in Southeast Asia had rebounded from their lows in late June as foreign investors accumulated shares again amid hopes about monetary stimulus in the United States. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0554 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 439.55 439.29 +0.06 Singapore 3262.80 3253.76 +0.28 Kuala Lumpur 1808.20 1805.31 +0.16 Bangkok 1514.79 1513.31 +0.10 Jakarta 4752.02 4767.16 -0.32 Manila 6793.92 6743.21 +0.75 Ho Chi Minh 498.01 504.29 -1.25