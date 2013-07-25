BANGKOK, July 25 Southeast Asian stocks traded mostly lower on Thursday as market players sold recent large-cap gainers following losses in Asian and the U.S. sharemarkets, with the rupiah's weakness further weighing on broader sentiment for Indonesian stocks. Jakarta's Composite Index eased 0.9 percent to 4,675.88, extending a 1 percent drop in the previous session and further pulling away from a three-week high hit on Tuesday. The rupiah fell to 10,280 per dollar in morning trade, a four-year low. Traders said currency concerns and the prospect of rising interest rates hurt interest rate sensitive bank and property stocks. Broker Bahana Securities expects an additional 25 basis points rate hike by Bank Indonesia (BI) next month, while BI Governor Agus Martowardojo reportedly said that in order to maintain the rupiah stability, the central bank will prioritise tightening monetary move over pro-growth policy. "This confirms BI's bold move in the past two BOG meetings which resulted in 75 basis points aggregate benchmark rate hike to 6.5 percent in an effort to create macroeconomic stability by reigning inflationary pressures," the broker said in a report. The region's focus was on April-June earnings and global events such as the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting on July 30 and 31 for indications on monetary stimulus in the United States. Among actively traded in the region, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd lost 0.8 percent after Wednesday's 1.5 percent rise and Philippine Ayala Land Inc fell 1 percent, reversing a 3 percent gain over past three sessions. Thai PTT Exploration and Production was flat at 160.5 baht at midday before the energy firm reported a 44 percent rise in second-quarter net profit. Brokers said they expected cautious sentiment for Thai stocks in the near term ahead of a parliamentary session next month which will consider key bills, including the bill for borrowing 2 trillion baht ($64.6 billion) for infrastructure development. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0631 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 434.76 439.12 -0.81 Singapore 3252.16 3274.76 -0.69 Kuala Lumpur 1810.53 1810.00 +0.03 Bangkok 1481.14 1501.36 -1.35 Jakarta 4675.88 4718.10 -0.89 Manila 6783.30 6804.16 -0.31 Ho Chi Minh 494.00 494.18 -0.04