BANGKOK, July 30 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday as the Indonesian main index rebounded after four sessions of losses and regional benchmarks reversed recent falls, helped by selective buying in the reporting season. The Jakarta Composite Index topped gainers, rising nearly 1 percent, as shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk gained after positive quarterly results. The market rebound also got a lift due to better expectations from the domestic economy after the recent weak sentiment on concerns about the rupiah's weakness. In Bangkok, the SET index edged up 0.2 percent, with shares such as industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl outperforming on expectations of strong quarterly results. The company is due to report earnings on Wednesday. The Philippine main index rose 0.2 percent. Among the major gainers, shares of BDO Unibank Inc, the biggest lender, gained 2 percent on strong first-half earnings. (). Trading volume remained light across the region as Asia positioned for the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. In Kuala Lumpur, the main index bucked the trend, falling 0.2 percent amid a weaker ringgit due to redemption of maturing bonds. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0740 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 429.01 428.58 +0.10 Singapore 3244.96 3236.97 +0.25 Kuala Lumpur 1794.71 1798.78 -0.23 Bangkok 1457.78 1454.28 +0.24 Jakarta 4624.68 4580.47 +0.96 Manila 6728.00 6717.66 +0.15 Ho Chi Minh 490.32 485.69 +0.95