BANGKOK, Aug 2 The Philippine main index fell to a three-week low on Friday as index heavyweight SM Investments Corp plunged after a share placement at discount, while Thai benchmark shed more than 1 percent due to political concerns. Losses in Thai stocks accelerated this week after the cabinet imposed Internal Security Act in Bangkok to control a planned protest after the parliament reopened on Thursday to consider a number of bills related to investment and political issues. The SET index fell 3.8 percent on the week, its worst loss since late June and Southeast Asia's worst performer, followed by Philippine index's 3.4 percent drop, the second worst. Stocks in Malaysia ended the week 1.4 percent lower after three weeks of gains as investors trimmed positions in large caps after a Fitch Ratings downgrade of the country's credit outlook. Jakarta's index eased 0.4 percent on the week ahead of a public holiday next week, while Vietnam posted a modest weekly gain of 0.2 percent, reversing a 2 percent loss on the previous week. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.95 425.28 -0.55 Singapore 3254.13 3243.29 +0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1782.51 1777.82 +0.26 Bangkok 1420.94 1437.51 -1.15 Jakarta 4640.78 4624.33 +0.36 Manila 6533.95 6661.44 -1.91 Ho Chi Minh 494.66 492.43 +0.45 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 422.95 424.10 -0.27 Singapore 3254.13 3167.08 +2.75 Kuala Lumpur 1782.51 1688.95 +5.54 Bangkok 1420.94 1391.93 +2.08 Jakarta 4640.78 4316.69 +7.51 Manila 6533.95 5812.73 +12.41 Ho Chi Minh 494.66 413.73 +19.56 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 322,703,400 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 156,332,700 161,898,460 Bangkok 7,867,918 10,349,555 Jakarta 2,705,466,000 3,195,246,733 Manila 70,965 105,679 Ho Chi Minh 26,274 47,942