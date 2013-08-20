BANGKOK, Aug 20 Indonesia's key stock index slid 3.2 percent on Tuesday to the lowest close since September 2012 as worries about current account deficit spurred portfolio outflows, while Thai benchmark fell to a two-month low amid a sell-off in market large caps. Jakarta's Composite Index closed at 4,174.98, coming off the day's low of 4,062.3. The market fallout this week wiped out all the gain of Indonesian benchmark index this year, with a year-to-date loss of 3.3 percent, making it the worst performer in Southeast Asia and among underperformers in Asia. Selling was most active in index heavyweights, led by Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Telekomunikasi Indonesia . But some battered big caps such as Bank Mandiri rebounded, up 2 percent after falling 7 percent at one point. Some brokers said the market was oversold while Indonesia's two main state pension funds said on Tuesday they would increase purchases of local stocks. Harry Su, head of equities research at broker Bahana Securities, had a 'buy' call on selected Indonesian stocks with solid fundamentals, such as consumer and telecoms. "It is important that investors in Indonesian stocks not to throw out the baby with the bathwater, preventing an avoidable error in which good counters are eliminated when attempting to get rid of bad stocks," he said. Thai stocks fell for a second session after data on Monday showed Thai economy shrank unexpectedly in the second quarter and Thailand's planning agency cut its forecast for economic growth this year to 3.8-4.3 percent. Thai SET index finished down 2 percent at 1,370.86, the lowest since June 24. Bangkok also saw late bargain hunting in beaten-down big caps, including shares in top two energy firms -- PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl . The sell-down was across the region on Tuesday, sending Singapore's main index and Malaysia's key index to the lowest close in almost two months, while Vietnam was hovering around a one-week closing low. The Philippine market has been closed for two days due to the monsoon rains and flooding in Manila. It will be closed on Wednesday for a holiday and trading will resume on Thursday. Global investors positioned for the probability that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin tapering stimulus as early as next month. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 398.74 407.68 -2.19 Singapore 3128.75 3173.33 -1.40 Kuala Lumpur 1745.42 1778.36 -1.85 Bangkok 1370.86 1398.48 -1.98 Jakarta 4174.98 4313.52 -3.21 Manila -- 6525.95 -- Ho Chi Minh 504.81 511.02 -1.22 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 398.74 424.10 -5.98 Singapore 3128.75 3167.08 -1.21 Kuala Lumpur 1745.42 1688.95 +3.34 Bangkok 1370.86 1391.93 -1.51 Jakarta 4174.98 4316.69 -3.28 Manila -- 5812.73 +12.27 Ho Chi Minh 504.81 413.73 +22.01 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 291,115,300 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 310,561,400 138,603,177 Bangkok 10,256,167 9,211,925 Jakarta 5,402,594,500 3,026,297,817 Ho Chi Minh 65,901 41,532