BANGKOK, Aug 28 Philippine stocks dived as much as 6 percent, Indonesian shares skidded to 14-month lows and Thai stocks extended their slide to their lowest since November on Wednesday amid rising risk aversion and portfolio outflows hitting regional large caps. Philippine's composite index hit 5,562.13, the lowest since November 26, 2012 amid a fall in the peso against the dollar. Jakarta's Composite Index was down 2.7 percent at 3,861.13, after testing the 3,837.735 level in morning trade, the lowest since June 15, 2012. Losses were capped as the benchmark held near a key technical support level of 3,800, as buying interest, particularly for shares in state-owned firms stayed relatively active, including Telekomunikasi Indonesia that recouped earlier losses. Indonesia saw stock outflows of $1.3 billion over the past seven sessions after government data showed a widening current account deficit in the second quarter. The market is now looking forward to inflation data, due next week, to gauge Indonesia's macro-economic conditions. "I think the recent outflow is basically the outflow of hot money. Technically, we can look at 3,800 level as a key support for JCI," said Jakarta-based Chandra Pasaribu, head of research at broker Danareksa. The Thai SET index dropped 2.4 percent to 1,262.68, the lowest since November 15, 2012, taking its year-to-date loss to 9 percent, tracking Indonesia's 11 percent drop for the year, both Asia's worst performers. Thai stock market regulators are to meet on Friday to address the recent market sell-offs, said the Securities and Exchange Commission secretary general Vorapol Socatiyanurak. "It is a monthly meeting but we will look closely into the market situation. The recent Thai stock outflow was more to do with selling by short-term portfolios and less to do with long-term funds," he said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0442 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 365.42 374.61 -2.45 Singapore 2994.78 3034.02 -1.29 Kuala Lumpur 1676.05 1701.24 -1.48 Bangkok 1262.68 1293.97 -2.42 Jakarta 3861.13 3967.84 -2.74 Manila 5605.83 5916.99 -5.26 Ho Chi Minh 473.97 485.57 -2.39