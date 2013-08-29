BANGKOK, Aug 29 Philippine shares rallied on Thursday as robust economic expansion in the second quarter and the prospect of further growth helped stocks recoup losses in the oversold market, while Indonesia gained almost 2 percent ahead of the central bank's policy decision. The Philippine index was up 3.7 percent, recovering about half of its 7 percent loss over the past two sessions and bouncing from the oversold mark, with trading most active in large cap SM Investments Corp and Alliance Global Group Inc. The benchmark's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) was at 34.8, after drifting into the 'oversold' mark of below 30 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Investors rewarded the market after the better-than-expected economic data ranked Philippines as one of the two fastest growing economies in Asia. "Philippine economy is a more resilient one and so it's a strong reaction today," said Singapore-based economist Eugene Leow at DBS Group Research. Jakarta's Composite Index was up 1.7 percent, after gaining more than 1 percent on Wednesday and further pulling its 14-day RSI value up from deeply oversold levels. Indonesia's central bank is expected to raise interest rates later on Thursday in its latest attempt to defend the plunging rupiah. Analysts said the rate hike would help manage inflationary pressures and maintain economic stability. Buying was broad-based, led by the large cap Astra International. Shares in state-owned companies extended their gains from the previous session, including property developer Pembangunan Perumahan, amid a share buy-back plan. Others in Southeast Asia were broadly higher, tracking gains in Asia as fears abated that U.S.-led forces would soon launch a military strike on Syria, and oil prices retreated from a six-month peak. The Thai SET index inched up 0.3 percent, after 10 sessions of losses that sent the benchmark to a nine-month low. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia staged a mild rebound while Vietnam shares were flat, after earlier gains amid bargain hunting. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0715 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 375.27 370.64 +1.25 Singapore 3030.28 3004.18 +0.87 Kuala Lumpur 1705.11 1686.17 +1.12 Bangkok 1278.95 1275.56 +0.25 Jakarta 4094.95 4026.48 +1.70 Manila 5951.90 5738.06 +3.73 Ho Chi Minh 472.54 473.30 -0.16