BANGKOK, Aug 29 Indonesian shares rose for a second straight session on Thursday after the central bank raised interest rates, while Philippine stocks surged on stronger-than-expected second-quarter GDP and the prospect of further growth. Jakarta's Composite Index closed up 1.9 percent at the day's high of 4,103.59, pulling the benchmark from an oversold level of below 30 for the first time in almost two weeks. Its 14-day relative strength index was at 33. Late afternoon, Bank Indonesia announced increases of 50 basis points for two key interest rates and forecast that the current account deficit will narrow in the third quarter. The improving macro-economic outlook lifted broader market sentiment, with buying most active in large caps such as Astra International. Shares in state-backed companies rose with Telkomunikasi Indonesia extending gains from the previous session amid a share buy-back plan. The Philippine main index jumped 3.6 percent, making it the region's top performer of the day. It also recovered about half of its 7 percent loss over the past two sessions and bounced from the oversold mark, with its 14-day RSI at 34.7 at Thursday close. Most Southeast Asian stocks staged a mild rebound, tracking gains in global markets. Stocks in Thailand and Singapore rose after 10 sessions of losses, while Malaysian stocks snapped a two-day falling streak. Signs of a delay in expected Western military strikes on Syria ended a three-day sell-off on world share markets, but investors were on edge over whether any action would trigger turmoil across the Middle East. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 377.28 370.64 +1.79 Singapore 3038.03 3004.18 +1.13 Kuala Lumpur 1703.78 1686.17 +1.04 Bangkok 1292.53 1275.76 +1.31 Jakarta 4103.59 4026.47 +1.92 Manila 5944.21 5738.06 +3.59 Ho Chi Minh 468.55 473.30 -1.00 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 377.28 424.10 +11.04 Singapore 3038.03 3167.08 -4.07 Kuala Lumpur 1703.78 1688.95 +0.88 Bangkok 1292.53 1391.93 -7.14 Jakarta 4103.59 4316.69 -4.94 Manila 5944.21 5812.73 +2.26 Ho Chi Minh 468.55 413.73 +13.25 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 430,075,400 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 186,233,900 165,030,603 Bangkok 7,905,083 9,157,234 Jakarta 4,577,416,000 3,449,892,417 Manila 126,800 84,886 Ho Chi Minh 39,838 44,522