BANGKOK, Aug 30 Philippine shares rose on Friday, further clawing back losses this week and outperforming in the region, amid economic optimism, while Indonesian stocks extended gains after the country's central bank took steps to shore up the rupiah. The Philippine index was up 2.2 percent, adding to Thursday's 3.6 percent gain after upbeat second quarter GDP data and a strong economic outlook, making it the country with the most sound fundamentals in the region. Philippine shares lost 8.5 percent on the month, their worst since October 2008. Trading on the Philippine stock exchange was relatively heavy, led by SM Investments Corp, the country's second-biggest firm by market value. SM Investments rose 1.4 percent on a trading volume of nearly 11 times the full-day's average over the past 30 sessions. Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 1.2 percent, extending its gains over the past two sessions, helped by short covering in beaten-down big caps like Astra International . Bank Indonesia announced on Thursday increases of 50 basis points for two key interest rates and forecast that the current account deficit would narrow in the third quarter. Analysts expect the Jakarta rally to be short-lived. "Over the medium term, a higher interest rate will force the economy to slow, which resulted in slower earnings growth realisation for corporates," said Jakarta-based strategist Chandra Pasaribu of Danareksa Sekuritas. Jakarta's composite is still poised to record its worst monthly loss since the Lehman Brothers crisis in late 2008. It has lost almost 10 percent after recent selloffs, turning it into one of Asia's top underperformers. The Thai SET index was down 0.3 percent, on track for a 9.3 percent loss on the month, the worst since September 2011. Thailand had a current account deficit of $700 million in July, slightly larger than the previous month's gap, and exports fell 1.3 percent from a year earlier, the central bank reported on Friday. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam edged higher, tracking other Asian markets as a possible U.S. military strike on Syria appeared less likely. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0800 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 380.33 377.28 +0.81 Singapore 3038.53 3038.03 +0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1721.04 1703.78 +1.01 Bangkok 1288.11 1292.53 -0.34 Jakarta 4155.41 4103.59 +1.23 Manila 6075.17 5944.21 +2.20 Ho Chi Minh 472.70 468.55 +0.89