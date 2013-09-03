BANGKOK, Sept 3 Most Southeast Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, lifted by a string of upbeat factory data from around the globe, with the Indonesian index reversing the previous session's losses amid buying in coal miners, seen as beneficiaries of a rise in the dollar. Jakarta's Composite Index was up 1.6 percent at midday, erasing some of the 2.2 percent drop on Monday, in moderate trading volume that was 70 percent of a full day average over past 30 sessions, also reflecting short covering. Shares in coal miner PT Adaro Energy gained 3.1 percent and PT Harum Energy jumped 3 percent. Both were among the top performers in August. "The dollar appreciation against the rupiah provides benefits for coal plays as most have dollar sales while some cost components are denominated in rupiah, allowing for operating and net margin expansions in the second half of 2013," Jennifer Frederika Yapply, analyst at Bahana Securities wrote in a report. Investors bought oversold banking shares including Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat, which were battered in the past month along with the broader market amid economic data jitters. The Philippine main index edged slightly lower, paring earlier gains, as market players cashed in on recent gainers such as SM Investments Corp. Shares in commodities gained across the region, with Malaysia-listed Tenaga Nasional and Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources Ltd among those actively traded. Positive global economic data released recently, including factory activity in the euro zone and China's manufacturing sector in August, bolstered sentiment on commodities and shifted investors' interest into the sector. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0544 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 385.17 382.98 +0.57 Singapore 3056.00 3055.72 +0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1724.74 1717.56 +0.42 Bangkok 1332.15 1323.70 +0.64 Jakarta 4167.94 4101.23 +1.63 Manila 6060.17 6061.80 -0.03 Ho Chi Minh 474.12 472.70 +0.30