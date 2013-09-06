BANGKOK, Sept 6 Indonesian stocks fell for a third session on Friday, on track to post week-on-week losses of about 4 percent, as investors further trimmed positions due to concerns about a drop in the rupiah, while others in Southeast Asia gained in light volume. Jakarta's Composite Index was down 0.4 percent at 4,034.10 by midday as the rupiah hit a fresh four-year low. "JCI is a long term bearish, and we believe further downward movement for today," strategists at Trimegah wrote in a note to clients. Traders said the market also awaited the release of foreign exchange reserves data for August by the central bank expected soon amid concerns over recent declines in the reserves. Southeast Asia saw bargain hunting across exchanges, but most of the investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day that could provide further indications on the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering of its stimulus programme. Trading activities were well below a full day average over the past 30 sessions, with Malaysian stocks seeing volume falling to 27 percent of the average, Thai stocks at 34 percent and Singapore at 40 percent. Among gainers, Thai stocks was up 0.9 percent by midday, poised for a 2.3 percent gain on the week, as beaten down blue chips including banks attracted bargain hunters. Other Southeast Asian stocks are set to end mixed on the week, with Singapore to post a weekly gain for the first time in four and Vietnam to rise on the week after two weeks of losses. The Philippine main index is on track to extend losses for a third week, with Malaysia to retreat after a rise the week earlier. Across the globe, the euro held near a seven-week low on Friday on the back of dovish comments from the European Central Bank, while a jump in U.S. bond yields underpinned the dollar and kept Asian stocks in check. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0623 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 378.30 378.45 -0.04 Singapore 3045.76 3039.45 +0.21 Kuala Lumpur 1724.61 1720.97 +0.21 Bangkok 1324.60 1313.49 +0.85 Jakarta 4034.10 4050.86 -0.41 Manila 5972.46 5959.22 +0.22 Ho Chi Minh 478.03 477.57 +0.10