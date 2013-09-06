BANGKOK, Sept 6 Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Friday as players sought bargains from the beaten-down emerging
equities but broad appetite remained weak ahead of U.S. jobs
data.
Jakarta's Composite Index reversed earlier losses to
close up 0.5 percent as the rupiah's spot rate on Friday
was seen 4.17 percent stronger from the opening price.
The gain helped trim the benchmark's weekly loss to 2.9
percent, still Southeast Asia's worst performer.
Indonesia's central bank released data after market close,
showing foreign exchange reserves rose slightly in August.
Recent declines in the reserves were among market concerns.
Regional sharemarkets staged a mild rebound in the first
week of September following a plunge in August amid rising risk
aversion and concerns about a potential cut in monetary stimulus
in the United States.
Among outperformers, Thai SET index climbed 1.7
percent on the day and 3.2 percent on the week. Singapore's key
index edged up 0.3 percent on the day, ending the week
0.6 percent higher after four weeks of falls.
Across exchanges, stocks with greater exposure to improving
global outlook and some battered blue chips were actively
bought, including Maybank, Keppel Corporation
, Kasikornbank and SM Investments Corp
.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 380.12 378.45 +0.44
Singapore 3048.35 3039.45 +0.29
Kuala Lumpur 1723.80 1720.97 +0.16
Bangkok 1336.25 1313.49 +1.73
Jakarta 4072.35 4050.86 +0.53
Manila 5974.62 5959.22 +0.26
Ho Chi Minh 480.03 477.57 +0.52
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 380.12 424.10 -10.37
Singapore 3048.35 3167.08 -3.75
Kuala Lumpur 1723.80 1688.95 +2.06
Bangkok 1336.25 1391.93 -4.00
Jakarta 4072.35 4316.69 -5.66
Manila 5974.62 5812.73 +2.79
Ho Chi Minh 480.03 413.73 +16.02
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 204,616,500 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 128,068,200 163,766,590
Bangkok 6,018,560 8,410,602
Jakarta 3,292,601,500 3,571,949,067
Manila 55,163 79,484
Ho Chi Minh 46,817 42,928