BANGKOK, Sept 24 Most Southeast Asian stocks edged lower on Tuesday, with the Indonesian benchmark falling more than 1 percent and the Philippine index reversing some gains from the previous session, wary over the outlook for monetary policy in the United States and Europe. Jakarta's Composite Index was an underperformer. It slipped at one point to 4,481, the lowest in almost one week, as a fall in the rupiah added to the weak market sentiment. Selling was broad-based in the large caps, with shares in Astra International, the biggest firm by market value, falling 3.7 percent. Coal miners such as Harum Energy fell due to a weak outlook for the sector. The Philippine main index was down 0.4 percent, trimming some of Monday's 0.8 percent gain. It was still up 11 percent on the year, the second-best performer in Southeast Asia after Vietnam which was up 16.7 percent. Shares in the Alliance Global Group, the most actively traded on the Philippine exchange, were down 1.1 percent after a 1.7 percent gain on Monday. Trading activity also flagged across the region. In Kuala Lumpur, the key index edged down 0.4 percent as shares in lender Malayan Banking, the most actively traded, slid 2.7 percent after four sessions of gains. Bucking the trend, Thai SET index was up 0.3 percent, recouping some of Monday's 3.4 percent loss. Vietnam gained 0.7 percent, extending Monday's 0.4 percent rise. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0656 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 414.45 416.00 -0.37 Singapore 3212.07 3214.25 -0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1789.15 1796.36 -0.40 Bangkok 1441.10 1436.68 +0.31 Jakarta 4498.21 4562.86 -1.42 Manila 6451.42 6477.94 -0.41 Ho Chi Minh 482.44 479.09 +0.70