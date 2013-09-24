BANGKOK, Sept 24 Indonesian stocks posted their worst drop in almost one month on Tuesday as a fall in the rupiah spurred outflows, while other Southeast Asian stocks extended their slides on caution over U.S. monetary and fiscal policy. Jakarta's Composite Index finished 2.3 percent lower, led by falls in banking shares such as Bank Mandiri and Bank Central Asia due to the prospect of slowing loan growth outlook. Indonesia's central bank has target slower loan growth through its new regulation, effective in November, mainly aimed at increasing cautiousness among banks in channelling loans, strategists at broker Bahana Securities wrote in a report. "We positively view this upcoming new RR-LDR ruling which is more prudent, although arguably this regulation may not be favourable for small banks, which has the propensity to have high LDR," it said. Foreign investors sold Indonesian shares worth a net 624.8 billion rupiah ($54.6 million) on Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters data. Among losers, Thai SET index fell 1.3 percent, extending Monday's 3.4 percent drop, to its lowest close in more than one week. Bucking the trend, Vietnam gained 0.8 percent, building on Monday's 0.4 percent rise. Large cap banking and telecommunications shares underperformed across Southeast Asia amid selling by domestic institutions and foreign investors. In Kuala Lumpur, selling was most active in shares in Malayan Banking and CIMB Group Holdings. Malaysian bourse said domestic institution sold shares worth a net 91 million ringgit ($28.5 million). For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 411.84 416.00 -1.00 Singapore 3211.75 3214.25 -0.08 Kuala Lumpur 1792.48 1796.36 -0.22 Bangkok 1417.77 1436.68 -1.32 Jakarta 4460.41 4562.86 -2.25 Manila 6461.38 6477.94 -0.26 Ho Chi Minh 482.82 479.09 +0.78 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 411.84 424.10 -2.89 Singapore 3211.75 3167.08 +1.41 Kuala Lumpur 1792.48 1688.95 +6.13 Bangkok 1417.77 1391.93 +1.86 Jakarta 4460.41 4316.69 +3.33 Manila 6461.38 5812.73 +11.18 Ho Chi Minh 482.82 413.73 +16.70 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 203,841,200 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 129,269,300 166,226,977 Bangkok 7,831,677 8,997,342 Jakarta 4,098,431,000 4,478,258,400 Manila 70,046 93,747 Ho Chi Minh 82,400 46,226