BANGKOK, Sept 25 Most Southeast Asian markets eased in light trade on Wednesday, wary of mixed signals on U.S. monetary policy, with the Indonesian benchmark extending losses for a fourth session amid a weak rupiah and falls in banking shares. Indonesia underperformed, with Jakarta's Composite Index sliding 1.2 percent to 4,406.77, its lowest close in almost two weeks, with foreign investors selling a net 572 billion rupiah ($49.87 million) worth of shares, Thomson Reuters data showed. Late buying by domestic institutions helped the index regain some of the ground it lost earlier, traders said. The Thai stock exchange also saw strong buying from domestic investors late in the session, with the SET index closing up 1.4 percent after a modest drop in morning trade. Shares such as Kasikornbank and Siam Commercial Bank staged a mild rebound from earlier falls. "Domestic investors were more active, including the bout of late buying," said Bangkok-based Teerawut Kanniphakul, a senior analyst at CIMB Securities. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 411.03 411.70 -0.16 Singapore 3208.58 3211.75 -0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1784.06 1792.48 -0.47 Bangkok 1436.90 1417.77 +1.35 Jakarta 4406.77 4460.41 -1.20 Manila 6420.42 6461.38 -0.63 Ho Chi Minh 486.22 482.82 +0.70 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 411.03 424.10 -3.08 Singapore 3208.58 3167.08 +1.31 Kuala Lumpur 1784.06 1688.95 +5.63 Bangkok 1436.90 1391.93 +3.23 Jakarta 4406.77 4316.69 +2.09 Manila 6420.42 5812.73 +10.45 Ho Chi Minh 486.22 413.73 +17.52 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 165,666,500 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 137,030,600 166,368,747 Bangkok 6,574,787 9,007,735 Jakarta 3,383,856,000 4,515,908,767 Manila 63,681 93,578 Ho Chi Minh 80,657 47,908