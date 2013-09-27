BANGKOK, Sept 27 Southeast Asian stocks rebounded in light volume on Friday as market players built up positions in regional large caps amid gains in broader Asia after U.S. jobless claims data pointed to an improving labour market. Banks and telecoms saw a bout of short-term trading after declining this week in foreign-led selling, with Kasikornbank , Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Philippine Long Distance Telephone among the actively-traded stocks. Indonesia's key index gained 0.7 percent after four sessions of loss, trimming its fall so far in the week to 3.2 percent. The Thai index rose 0.2 percent, reversing its slide on Thursday but on track for a 3.9 percent drop on the week. Thai stocks were expected to move in a range of 1,410-1,450 on the day, strategists at broker Phillip Securities said, citing talks on the U.S. budget as among external concerns. The index closed at 1428.09 at midday. "In the near term, there remains room for trading opportunities," they wrote in a report. "Clock ticks towards the U.S. budget deadline on Oct. 1...these concerns could put a cap on the market's upside potential and spark selling," they said. Thailand and Indonesia have underperformed regional peers so far this week, recording net foreign selling in the four sessions to Sep. 26 of $212 million and $153 million, respectively, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. The Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam brought in net foreign inflows for the same period, data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0542 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 410.54 409.69 +0.21 Singapore 3213.28 3194.31 +0.59 Kuala Lumpur 1778.78 1774.16 +0.26 Bangkok 1428.09 1424.76 +0.23 Jakarta 4436.84 4405.89 +0.70 Manila 6413.42 6407.46 +0.09 Ho Chi Minh 486.68 485.11 +0.32