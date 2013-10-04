BANGKOK, Oct 4 Philippine stocks were nearly flat, while Indonesian shares snapped three days of gains on Friday as investors trimmed positions in emerging markets amid rising risk aversion associated with the U.S. government shutdown. After a choppy trade, Philippine index ended a tad higher at 6,390.48, up 0.04 percent on the day and a 0.2 percent rise for the week. Moody's sovereign rating upgrade and Asian Development Bank's growth forecast increase lifted market sentiment early in the week. Selling hit recent large cap gainers such as Ayala Corp , while shares in BDO Unibank rose 1.5 percent on the back of recent Moody's upgrade. Jakarta's Composite Index was among underperformers, down 0.7 percent on the day and sliding 0.8 percent on the week, the second worst after Singapore's 2.3 percent weekly loss. Jakarta exchange saw weak trading volume that was around two-thirds of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the release of foreign exchange reserve data due later in the day. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.20 409.74 -0.13 Singapore 3138.08 3144.79 -0.21 Kuala Lumpur 1776.56 1771.37 +0.29 Bangkok 1427.72 1429.18 -0.10 Jakarta 4389.35 4418.64 -0.66 Manila 6390.48 6387.65 +0.04 Ho Chi Minh 497.50 492.30 +1.06 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.20 424.10 -3.51 Singapore 3138.08 3167.08 -0.92 Kuala Lumpur 1776.56 1688.95 +5.19 Bangkok 1427.72 1391.93 +2.57 Jakarta 4389.35 4316.69 +1.68 Manila 6390.48 5812.73 +9.94 Ho Chi Minh 497.50 413.73 +20.25 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 163,119,400 272,313,503 Kuala Lumpur 91,512,600 158,495,040 Bangkok 6,750,899 8,871,194 Jakarta 2,708,647,500 4,247,460,833 Manila 55,547 96,363 Ho Chi Minh 59,716 51,579