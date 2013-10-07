Oct 7 Philippine and Thailand shares were firmer on Monday, but other Southeast Asian markets were largely weaker in early trade as investors stayed away, preferring a 'wait and see' approach due to the lingering U.S. budget standoff. By 0522 GMT, the Philippine stock index was 0.9 percent up at a near two-week high, while Thailand's main index gained 0.2 percent. Democrats and Republicans in the United States remained far apart on ending the government shutdown, let alone reaching a deal on the U.S. borrowing limit by Oct. 17 to avoid an unprecedented default. "It's a quite market with not much activity. Market and investors are waiting to see any new development on the shutdown," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory services at broker Thanachart Securities. Other markets moved sideways with the Vietnam stock index , the best performer in the region, up 0.3 percent, while Malaysia and Singapore traded steady. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index was trading 0.14 percent down, after the World Bank revised down its GDP growth forecast for the largest economy in Southeast Asia. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0524 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.04 409.19 -0.04 Singapore 3138.85 3138.08 +0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1776.19 1776.56 -0.02 Bangkok 1430.58 1427.72 +0.20 Jakarta 4382.99 4389.35 -0.14 Manila 6448.76 6390.48 +0.91 Ho Chi Minh 499.13 497.50 +0.33