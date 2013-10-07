Oct 7 Thailand and Indonesia ended weaker on
Monday, while other Southeast Asian markets ended mixed as
investors stayed away, preferring a 'wait and see' approach due
to the lingering U.S. budget standoff.
Signs of growing intransigence among U.S. lawmakers in
crucial budget and debt ceiling talks hit investor sentiment
globally.
Thailand's main stock index lost 0.9 percent led by
energy shares with PTT Exploration and Production PCL
falling 1.8 percent, while Singapore's Straits Times index
closed 0.05 percent down at a near four-week low.
Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index finished 0.3 percent
down to a near one-week low, after the World Bank revised down
its GDP growth forecast for the largest economy in Southeast
Asia.
Analysts said the U.S. budget impasse has hit sentiment and
appetite for the region's risky assets.
Bucking the trend, Philippines shares ended 0.8
percent firmer to its highest close since Sept. 24, while
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended 0.6 percent up to its
highest closing level in nearly seven weeks.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 407.24 409.19 -0.48
Singapore 3136.59 3138.08 -0.05
Kuala Lumpur 1776.82 1776.56 +0.01
Bangkok 1414.62 1427.72 -0.92
Jakarta 4374.96 4389.35 -0.33
Manila 6443.21 6390.48 +0.83
Ho Chi Minh 500.47 497.50 +0.60
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 407.24 424.10 -3.98
Singapore 3136.59 3167.08 -0.96
Kuala Lumpur 1776.82 1688.95 +5.20
Bangkok 1414.62 1391.93 +1.63
Jakarta 4374.96 4316.69 +1.35
Manila 6443.21 5812.73 +10.85
Ho Chi Minh 500.47 413.73 +20.97
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.