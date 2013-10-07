Oct 7 Thailand and Indonesia ended weaker on Monday, while other Southeast Asian markets ended mixed as investors stayed away, preferring a 'wait and see' approach due to the lingering U.S. budget standoff. Signs of growing intransigence among U.S. lawmakers in crucial budget and debt ceiling talks hit investor sentiment globally. Thailand's main stock index lost 0.9 percent led by energy shares with PTT Exploration and Production PCL falling 1.8 percent, while Singapore's Straits Times index closed 0.05 percent down at a near four-week low. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index finished 0.3 percent down to a near one-week low, after the World Bank revised down its GDP growth forecast for the largest economy in Southeast Asia. Analysts said the U.S. budget impasse has hit sentiment and appetite for the region's risky assets. Bucking the trend, Philippines shares ended 0.8 percent firmer to its highest close since Sept. 24, while Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended 0.6 percent up to its highest closing level in nearly seven weeks. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 407.24 409.19 -0.48 Singapore 3136.59 3138.08 -0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1776.82 1776.56 +0.01 Bangkok 1414.62 1427.72 -0.92 Jakarta 4374.96 4389.35 -0.33 Manila 6443.21 6390.48 +0.83 Ho Chi Minh 500.47 497.50 +0.60 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 407.24 424.10 -3.98 Singapore 3136.59 3167.08 -0.96 Kuala Lumpur 1776.82 1688.95 +5.20 Bangkok 1414.62 1391.93 +1.63 Jakarta 4374.96 4316.69 +1.35 Manila 6443.21 5812.73 +10.85 Ho Chi Minh 500.47 413.73 +20.97 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.